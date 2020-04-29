Halsey and Marshmello are set to drop a new collaboration this week.

The 'Graveyard' singer and the anonymous DJ have posted a visual of a flower on their social media profiles, and simply teased the currently untitled song will be released on May 1.

On Instagram and Twitter, the pair simply captioned the same post: ''friday'', and added a yellow flower emoji.

The track follows Halsey's latest LP, 'Manic', and Marshmello's recent collaborations; 'Tongue Tide' with Yungblud - Halsey's ex-boyfriend - and blackbear and 'Been Thru This Before' with Southside featuring Giggs and Saint Jhn.

The new song comes after Halsey compared herself to ''music vegemite''.

The 'Without Me' hitmaker admitted she feels like her music is loved and hated in equal measures just like the salty savoury food paste.

After conversing with her fans on Twitter, she wrote: ''today I realized I'm like music vegemite. when people love me they realllllly love me. but when they hate me, it's deeply ingrained in their soul. and nobody can decide which majority is bigger but somehow it keeps selling so nobody knows what to do. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the pop star recently announced she is stepping back from touring ''for a very long time''.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, The 'you should be sad' singer dealt a blow to her fans as she admitted that her recent jaunt around the world in support of her latest LP, 'Manic', could be her last shows for the foreseeable future.

Sharing snaps from her recent gigs, Halsey wrote on Instagram: ''I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time.

''Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night.''

The extensive run was due to wrap at Seattle's White River Ampitheatre in Washington on June 2.