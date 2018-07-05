Sad news for Halsey and G-Eazy fans as it's just been revealed that the pair have split up after about a year of dating. It's never nice to hear about couples breaking up, but there are already rumours of Halsey moving swiftly on as she's been spotted out and about with another famous face.

G-Eazy and Halsey at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 23-year-old New Jersey singer has been dating the 29-year-old Oakland rapper since last summer, and went public with the news in September. Two months later, they collaborated on his song 'Him & I' from his fourth studio album 'The Beautiful & Damned', and we saw just how cute they were as a couple in the video they shot for it in New York.

There might be hope for them yet; Halsey didn't explicitly say that they were going their separate ways and she made it sound more like they were just taking a break from each other on her Instagram story on Tuesday (July 3rd 2018).

'I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart', she told her followers. 'I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.'

Soon after the break-up though, Halsey was seen hanging out with Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly outside the Hollywood nightclub Poppy yesterday (July 4th 2018) where she was decked out in a little black vintage Versace number and black boots. The pair didn't look especially cosy, but some readers might have interpreted it as him comforting the singer.

Halsey has previously been linked to producer Lido, Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer and The 1975's Matt Healy. There are also rumours that she dated Josh Dun from Twenty One Pilots, Jared Leto, Ruby Rose and Andrew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, but the majority of that has been fan speculation.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy used to date Lana Del Rey and Bebe Rexha, while also having been linked to Devon Baldwin and, if you can believe it, Britney Spears. He made his first public appearance as a single man though at the Vogue Foundation Dinner in Paris earlier this week for Paris Fashion Week.

After a week-long break, Halsey is set to continue the North American leg of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour tomorrow (July 6th) at Louis Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing, Michigan. She'll tour Asia next month, and then September takes her to Europe including a double show at London's Eventim Apollo.

G-Eazy is also on his US tour, with his next show taking place at Seattle's White River Amphitheater on July 20th.