Halle Berry had to shave her daughter's head after the youngster stopped brushing her hair and regular pool use left her locks ''matted''.
Halle Berry had to shave her daughter's head after the youngster stopped brushing her hair.
The 53-year-old actress and her kids Nahla, 12, and Maceo, six, have been spending a lot of time in their pool while isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and the daily dips led to her oldest child ending up with ''matted fur'' at the back of her head due to chlorine damage.
She said: ''Every day we're swimming, we get out of the pool, My daughters 12 and so every time I got to comb her hair she's like, 'No don't touch me, I can handle it, I'm a tween, don't brush my hair.'
''Two nights ago, We're doing her homework and [Nahla] goes, 'Mom, I'm scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.'
''All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can't even get my finger in it, and I'm pulling and she's screaming.''
The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' star tried to ''stay calm'' and helped Nahla wash her hair and put conditioner in to help work out the tangled locks but it just got ''tighter'', prompting Halle to shave her daughter's head, leaving her ''bald at the back''.
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon - who was speaking to the actress via video link - asked if Nahla was ''cool'' about the move, to which her mother admitted she wasn't.
However, Halle thinks the youngster has learned a valuable lesson.
She said: ''She was not cool with that, but it was our only option. But now she gets it.
''I was like, 'First of all, maybe you'll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair.' ''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
Frankie is a troubled African American go-go dancer in the 70s who begins a mental...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
After this unusually well-made thriller builds suspense to almost unbearable levels, the filmmakers nearly throw...
Jordan Turner is a 911 emergency call operator whose life is turned upside down when...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...