What better way to express your appreciation for your favourite first lady than to don a T-shirt bearing an enormous pop-art style picture of her face? Halle Berry did just that for Michelle Obama on the way to the New York premiere of her new movie 'Kidnap' earlier this week.

Halle Berry at the premiere for 'Kidnap'

We all love Michelle Obama, but few people appreciate her enough to get a stylish shabby-chic T-shirt dress made in her honour with with caption 'Michelle My Belle'. Still, 50-year-old Halle Berry rocked the look with black hose and thigh boots in New York, posting an photo of the outfit on Instagram.

'In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was... Repping Michelle Obama to the NY premiere of ['Kidnap'] tonight', she wrote alongside the image. It brought back memories of Meryl Streep's custom made purse featuring a photo of Barack and Michelle which she debuted in June.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Halle is an enormous fan of the Obamas, and even got to work alongside their 19-year-old daughter Malia who was acting as a production assistant on the set of sci-fi series 'Extant' back in 2015. Needless to say, it was an extremely exciting moment for the actress.

'She was fantastic, she was amazing', Halle gushed on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' yesterday (August 3rd 2017). 'I was such a huge fan of her. She was amazing. She is such a smart, beautiful, young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! It was amazing.'

Despite the fact that she is the daughter of a former President, Halle deeply respected her attitude to work and the fact that she was willing to perform whatever task was needed while she was working on the show.

'She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that', she said. 'Everybody couldn't really see her as a PA, although she tried and tried to be one. We just couldn't really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one.'