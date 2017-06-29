Halle Berry made history back in 2002 when she won the best actress Oscar for her acclaimed role in Monster’s Ball – but, 15 years later, she has said that it has “meant nothing” for wider diversity in the movie industry.

She is still the only black woman to have scooped the main award for female actors at the Academy Awards, and during a new interview with Teen Vogue magazine, she recalled that when the nominations for the 2015 Oscars were announced, she was “profoundly hurt” that no ethnic minority actors or directors were up for any of the major prizes.

Halle Berry has claimed her historic 2002 Oscars win "meant nothing"

When she won her award, 50 year old Berry said during her speech that she was dedicating it to “every nameless, faceless woman of colour who now has a chance because this door has been opened”.

Now, looking back at that and the 2015 Oscars, which were dubbed #OscarsSoWhite, the star said “it was probably one of my lowest professional moments”.

More: Halle Berry finally joins social media – shares topless first pic

“Wow, that moment really meant nothing,” she told the interviewer about what she thought about the furore during Cannes recently. “I was profoundly hurt by that and saddened by that and it inspired me to try to get involved in other ways… Which is why I want to start directing, I want to start producing more [and] I want to start being a part of making more opportunities for people of colour.”

Her comments have been followed by the Academy announcing that it is inviting 774 new members from 57 countries in an attempt to further boost diversity, having announced swingeing membership reforms in 2016.

Actors Naomie Harris, Riz Ahmed and Warwick Davis are among those who are being invited to join, with the Academy saying 39% of the new class are women, boosting the overall female membership to 28%. Non-white voters are now at 13%, increased from 8% from 2015.

More: Halle Berry is “doing okay” following acrimonious divorce from Olivier Martinez