Haim give their latest song 'Little of Your Love' a country flavour with a hugely entertaining line-dancing music video directed by the acclaimed Paul Thomas Anderson. The clip comes three months after the release of their second studio album 'Something to Tell You'.

Haim at the SNL Anniversary special

Alana, Este Haim and Danielle Haim make line-dancing look super cool in their epic video for June single 'Little of Your Love'. It's set at Oil Can Harry's bar in Los Angeles and is introduced with Danielle in a Stevie Nicks T-shirt on her way to the dance session.

Probably the most special thing about it is that it has been directed by the multi Academy Award nominated Paul Thomas Anderson, who is famous for such flicks as 'Boogie Nights', 'There Will Be Blood', 'The Master' and 'Inherent Vice'. Of course, Haim are not the first band he's directed in a video; in the past he's done visuals for Fiona Apple, Aimee Mann, Jon Brion, Joanna Newsom and Radiohead.

He was previously at the helm of Haim's 'Right Now' video, which also appears on album 'Something to Tell You', as well as their 14-minute shot film 'Valentine'. It might seem like an unusual pairing, but it all apparently came about when Anderson realised the Haim sisters' mother was his old art teacher.

Co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam Batmanglij, 'Little of Your Love' was originally written for Amy Schumer's comedy movie 'Trainwreck', though it wasn't actually used in the film. It was later remixed by BloodPop. 'Something to Tell You' reached number two in the UK and number 7 in the UK upon its release through Polydor Records.

The trio have just completed a series of North American tour dates this Fall, with their next scheduled live performance taking place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on October 19th 2017.