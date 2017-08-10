Haim are fed up of sexism in the music industry.

The 'Want You Back' hitmakers - which includes Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim - hate being treated differently in the industry because they're women.

Alana told NME magazine: ''We still have to fight this s**t. The other day, I was told at a radio station, 'You don't need headphones. I'm sure you don't want to mess up your hair.'

''I feel like the one thing that's happening is we're all banding together and not letting that s**t get us down. Like f**k that s**t! I'm f***ing over it! Like, no one is going to make me feel anything other than a powerful woman because I love playing music and I love being onstage and if these f***s want to do that s**t, the only way that will change is if we don't stop.''

Meanwhile, the girl group are calling for more women to join the music industry and work in all areas of the craft including as sound engineers and studio technicians, for example.

Danielle said: ''We do see women working in the studios but we want to see more. It's a quantity issue ... There's so many amazing women that work in music and I think its time more girls looked into being engineers and studio technicians.''

Este added: ''I think there's the feeling that we are coming together now and we want to make a difference and we want to inspire women.

''Not just to be in bands but to be producers, engineers, technicians, stage managers, tour managers. There's a million things you could do in music. It would be awesome to see that more.''