It's a difficult world out there for budding musicians; no-one has it easy, but the gender pay gap continues to dominate the creative industry. Sister act Haim opened up about their disgust at being paid a huge amount less than their male counterparts at one festival, and how it led to them getting rid of their agent.

Haim perform at Coachella

This is still a world where men are at the forefront, so when it comes to girl groups like Haim trying to get a foot in the door of the music industry, there are plenty of obstacles in their path. In fact, at one unnamed festival, they claimed to have discovered a fellow male artist (presumably of the same popularity) was getting paid ten times more than them.

'It's scary out there and [messed] up not even to be paid half the same amount', Alana Haim told Grazia. 'But to be paid a tenth of that amount of money? It was insane.'

'We had been told that our fee was very low because you played at the festival in the hope you'd get played on the radio', Danielle added. 'We didn't think twice about it, but we later found out that someone was getting paid 10 times more than us. And because of that we fired our agent.'

While there are now hundreds of female faces at the forefront of the pop world; Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Ariana Grande, the list goes on; there are still comparatively very few women working in the studio in technical roles as producers, audio engineers, mixers etc.

'We do see women working in the studios but we want to see more. It's a quantity issue', Danielle explained. 'There's so many amazing women that work in music and I think it's time more girls looked into being engineers and studio technicians.'