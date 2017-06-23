Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial lifestyle website Goop might really have put its foot in it now, after an ex-NASA scientist took it upon himself to tear down the dubious beneficial health claims the star’s site made about Body Vibes stickers that “promote healing”.

Many have loved attacking Goop over the years over its highly questionable health tips and pseudo-scientific claims, but now the site has been forced to remove claims it made over ‘Body Vibes stickers’, specifically that they were based on NASA technology and could “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies” if worn on the arm or near the heart.

However, it quickly landed itself in hot water when Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division, called BS on the article as part of an investigation by website Gizmodo.

“Body Vibes stickers (made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear) come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances,” Goop’s original article claimed.

Shelhamer, however, wasn’t impressed by this. “Wow. What a load of BS this is,” he said, pointing out that NASA spacesuits don’t in fact use any sort of carbon lining, and even if they did, it would be to add support and strength to the suit rather than to monitor the wearer’s vital signs.

“Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up,” he continued. “If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

Apologising for the factual inaccuracies and taking down the content, Goop said: “We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured. Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification.”

Well, you could always shell out $120 for a pack of 24 stickers to find out for yourself. Or maybe not.

