Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband are struggling with a lack of privacy while self-isolating.

The 'Iron Man' star and her husband Brad Falchuk are working from home while observing social distancing guidelines and staying at home with the actress' teenagers Apple, 15, and 13-year-old Moses - who she has with ex-husband Chris Martin - and so are struggling to find a place for intimacy.

Taking part in a YouTube advice session with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm, she said: ''As a couple it's sort of like, 'Where do you go as a couple when you're all in the house and you've got dogs, and work, and work from home'. It's like, 'What are you supposed to do?' ''

The 47-year-old actress admitted they all feel ''pent up'' being confined to their home and things in the household have been ''fractious'' at times.

She said: ''We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters.

''I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in. - especially Apple who is a really social creature.

''We're really following the strict guidelines so she's not able to see people she usually sees, so it gets fractious in moments.

''So there's definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.''

Michaela advised Gwyneth to ''just live with'' the problems with her teenagers but suggested the couple ''compartmentalise'' their house and time in order to avoid rows.

The Goop founder also quizzed the expert on why women are having a ''hard time feeling sexual'' during this time of uncertainty.

She said: ''I had a good friend who follows your work and knows we are going to speak today. She asked me to ask you... she's having a real hard time feeling sexual and it's not usually an issue but during this time she's having really hard time with it.

''She said a couple of her friends are also having this. What do you recommend for women to get back in touch with their sexuality?''

Michaela explained she had a ''pleasure course'' women could follow but admitted she understood why people were not ''feeling very sexual''.

She said: ''Most women I've talked to are not feeling very sexual... the female body when put under stress goes into survival mode.

''Food, comfort and eating sweets to up the body fat; most women are reporting these are the things they want to do. They don't want so much pleasure. Opening to pleasure leads to all others sorts of emotions. It's fairly normal for women to have emotional response in the context of sexual pleasure and orgasm, crying, even anger things like that.''