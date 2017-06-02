Actress-turned-lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the ups and downs in her life, including her divorce from ex-husband Chris Martin, in a candid new interview.

The 44 year old, who split from the Coldplay frontman after more than a decade of marriage back in March 2014 and coined the notorious “conscious uncoupling” phrase, is often accused of being out of touch, and her Goop wellness/lifestyle newsletter has frequently been the object of derision in the press.

However, Paltrow addressed this perception of her in a new interview with The Edit, saying that she’s the first to admit that she’s led a charmed life, but it hasn’t been all good.

Gwyneth Paltrow pictured in May 2017

“I've had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way - huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss. And the reason I feel happy today is because I've milked the f*** out of every opportunity,” she said.

“I haven't made one mistake that I haven't used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I'm ruthless when it comes to using the hard things.”

The Oscar-winning actress, and mother-of-two, was asked why people tend to have such a negative impression of her. “It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, 'Stay in your lane.' Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive… I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”

She also addressed her divorce from Martin, with whom she remains on very friendly terms, and how that drove her ambitions for Goop.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

“I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s*** at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

And the ‘conscious uncoupling’? “People are coming around!” she exclaimed. “I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s*** at first, but then later people say, 'Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.' I don’t mind.”

