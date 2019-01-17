She termed the super friendly phrase 'conscious uncoupling' when she divorced her husband five years ago and it seems actress and lifestyle expert, Gwyneth Paltrow remains nothing but friendly towards the father of her two children, Chris Martin, saying the pair were 'always meant to be together'.

Gwyneth Paltrow is determined to have a good post-divorce relationship

During an interview with ES magazine, the 46-year-old said she felt a family unit could be 'reinvented', meaning that the effects of the couple's divorce didn't have to be devastating for them or the rest of the family.

The newly-married Goop founder said: "It doesn't have to be the end of your relationship with somebody. I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family."

MORE: French Fries And Beestings: Seven Surprising Facts About Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth, who shares her children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12 with the Coldplay frontman, admitted they had been separated for a year before they publicly announced their divorce.

Before making the announcement to the media, Gwyneth asked friends with divorced parents what they remember from that time when they first split.

She talked about there being a resounding theme and said: "People told me, 'it was really hard because for the first two years my parents didn't speak' or, 'it was awful for a while,' or 'my parents hated each other'.

"And I thought, 'I would really love to skip that part'. Those kids felt they were constantly betraying one parent by being with the other."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Highlights Gender Pay Gap And Uses Robert Downey Jr As An Example

Speaking about her, often controversial, lifestyle website, Gwyneth - who is now married to American television writer Brad Falchuk - said the website purposely sells these products in order to push controversial questions.

She said: "We do that on purpose. Any time you write or talk about women's sexual health, there's a furore.

"And so we love to poke the bear a little bit. I was always punk rock, always pushing boundaries."