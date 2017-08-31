Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she’s “f***** up so many relationships.”

Speaking on Sophia Amoruso’s Girlboss podcast, the actress and Goop founder said that despite her successes in business and acting, she still has room for improvement when it comes to the romantic side of her life.

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she’s “f***** up so many relationships"

“I’ve f—– up so many relationships, so many,” Gwyneth told Sophia. “I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f***** up in the romantic slice of the pie.

"So it's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship,” Gwyneth continued. Sophia then added, "So Brad Pitt, if you're listening,” to which Gwyneth added, "I f***** that up, Brad.”

Gwyneth has had her fair share of high-profile romantic relationships, including with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, as well as her decade-long marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with who she has two children – Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow's Health Site Goop Subjected To Advertising Watchdog Claim

“Success to me is really relationships that function really well. Where there is a beautiful feedback loop between people. I mean, I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person,” Gwyneth added.

“So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then I think it’s very hard to claim success. And it’s also free and it also makes life feel full and rich and happy, like the quality of your relationships dictate so much of how your life feels. So for me, that’s the number one.”