Gwyneth Paltrow insists she isn't ''quitting acting''.

The 'Iron Man' actress has become a Hollywood star since her career launched over two decades ago, but after revealing last month that she would be retiring from her role as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the release of 'Avengers: Endgame' this summer, some fans have been asking her if this spells the end of her acting career.

And Gwyneth has now insisted that whilst her ''full-time passion'' is now her lifestyle website Goop, she isn't giving up her Hollywood career completely.

Speaking on the 'Today' show on Monday (11.03.19), she said: ''I've never said that I am quitting acting. What I say is Goop is my full-time passion, and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day every day, and occasionally when something is the right thing and it works out around my children and my Goop life, I'm able to participate.

''I think I'm just not focused on full-time acting right now.''

Meanwhile, the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress recently said she felt she was ''masquerading as an actor'', when asked if she sees herself ''as an actor who developed a career as a lifestyle entrepreneur, or a lifestyle entrepreneur who happened to have a career as an actor.''

Gwyneth - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - previously spoke about her decision to step away from Hollywood, saying it came after she noticed the industry had shifted to focus on more blockbuster fare.

She said: ''I think the movies and the business around them have changed so much in the last 20 years. I don't think any of the movies that I'm known for would get made today. Would they make 'The Royal Tenenbaums'? Would they make 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'? Would they make 'Shakespeare in Love'?''