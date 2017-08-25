It’s frequently been the subject of ridicule on social media, but Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous health and lifestyle site Goop is possibly in rather more significant trouble after an America advertising watchdog filed complaints over how the site is marketing products.

TINA.org (Truth In Advertising), a Connecticut-based non-profit organisation that describes itself as “dedicated to empowering consumers to protect themselves and one another against false advertising and deceptive marketing”, has filed a complaint with two California district attorneys, following an investigation that found that Goop made deceptive health claims to promote products on its site.

Using the results of that investigation, TINA cites 51 examples of Goop advertising own-brand and third-party products with the explicit or implicit benefits that those products would “treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments”.

Gwyneth Paltrow's health and lifestyle site Goop is the subject of an advertising watchdog claim

Some of these products include a rose quartz egg for hormonal balance, and a detox seaweed bath soak for anti-aging.

More: Ex-NASA scientist destroys Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop site over ‘body vibes stickers’ claims

TINA argues that Goop “does not possess the competent and reliable scientific evidence required by law to make such claims.”

“Marketing products as having the ability to treat diseases and disorders not only violates established law but is a terribly deceptive marketing ploy that is being used by Goop to exploit women for its own financial gain,” said TINA’s executive director Bonnie Patten said in a public statement on Thursday (August 24th). “Goop needs to stop its misleading profits-over-people marketing immediately.”

In response, a spokesperson for Goop said:

“Goop is dedicated to introducing unique products and offerings and encouraging constructive conversation surrounding new ideas… We responded promptly and in good faith to the initial outreach from representatives of TINA and hoped to engage with them to address their concerns. Unfortunately, they provided limited information and made threats under arbitrary deadlines which were not reasonable under the circumstances."

"Nevertheless, while we believe that TINA's description of our interactions is misleading and their claims unsubstantiated and unfounded, we will continue to evaluate our products and our content and make those improvements that we believe are reasonable and necessary in the interests of our community of users.”

More: Gwyneth Paltrow speaks about negative perceptions of her