Gwyneth Paltrow has decided to give marriage another shot as it's reported that she and her partner of four years Brad Falchuk are officially engaged. They open up about their blissful romance in the newest edition of the actress' lifestyle magazine for her brand Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards

The happy couple appear together on the cover of Goop Magazine, which is out today (January 9th 2018), to talk about what their life is like together. However, it has previously been reported that they have been engaged for at least a year, mimicking the length of time it took them to go fully public with their relationship.

'[At] midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again', Gwyneth told Goop. 'Not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.'

It's obvious that Gwyneth has healed well from her divorce (or 'conscious uncoupling) from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and that she has no regrets from their life together, because the three of them regularly hang out as friends. She even posted a photograph of a smiling Chris and Brad enjoying brunch.

'Chris and Brad have met several times. Chris accepted Brad a long time ago', a source previously told People. 'She has many creative ideas on how to spend the rest of her life, and Brad will help make these ideas happen. Gwyneth is interested in everything about Brad. She has found the right guy.'

Gwyneth and Brad started dating back in 2014 after meeting on the set of 'Glee'. They have since worked on a number of projects together including 'American Horror Story' and 'Scream Queens'. They became public with their relationship in 2015 at the 50th birthday party of her 'Iron Man' co-star Robert Downey Jr..

'We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship', she said in a statement according to Good Morning America.

The actress separated from Chris Martin the same year she met Brad after 12 years of marriage. The pair have two children together: 13-year-old Apple and 11-year-old Moses. Brad also has two kids - named Brody and Isabella - from his marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, whom he divorced in 2013 after ten years.