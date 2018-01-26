Paltrow and Martin consciously uncoupled nearly three years ago - and she told Stephen Colbert about the state of things between them now.
The couple that memorably described their divorce as a ‘conscious uncoupling’ have just got a little weirder, with Gwyneth Paltrow describing her ex-husband Chris Martin as “like a brother” in a new interview.
Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were married from 2003 until April 2015, when they announced to the world that they were splitting up, but branded the process a ‘conscious uncoupling’, which is one of the decade’s most amazing phrases. Since their divorce was finalised in early 2016, they’ve enjoyed a pretty relaxed relationship, for the benefit of their two children.
However, Paltrow has now moved on and is engaged to television producer Brad Falchuk. That didn’t stop her from discussing her old marriage in slightly strange terms when she appeared on TV this week.
Gwyneth Paltrow has described Chris Martin as "like a brother"
“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial. It’s nice, it’s great,” she told Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ on Thursday night (January 26th) about the current status of how things stand with Martin.
More: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about engagement to Brad Falchuk
Discussing her “wonderful” relationship with Martin, the father of her two children Apple (13) and Moses (11), the 45 year old former Oscar winner said that it was in the best interest of the kids.
“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” she continued. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
Paltrow met her new man, Falchuk, on the set of ‘Glee’ in 2014, and went public with their relationship in September the following year at the premiere of Scream Queens. They announced the news of their engagement earlier this month in Paltrow’s site Goop’s ‘Sex & Love’ issue.
More: Gwyneth Paltrow brings fiancé AND ex-husband Chris Martin for a ‘modern family’ brunch
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...