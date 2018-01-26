The couple that memorably described their divorce as a ‘conscious uncoupling’ have just got a little weirder, with Gwyneth Paltrow describing her ex-husband Chris Martin as “like a brother” in a new interview.

Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were married from 2003 until April 2015, when they announced to the world that they were splitting up, but branded the process a ‘conscious uncoupling’, which is one of the decade’s most amazing phrases. Since their divorce was finalised in early 2016, they’ve enjoyed a pretty relaxed relationship, for the benefit of their two children.

However, Paltrow has now moved on and is engaged to television producer Brad Falchuk. That didn’t stop her from discussing her old marriage in slightly strange terms when she appeared on TV this week.

“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial. It’s nice, it’s great,” she told Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ on Thursday night (January 26th) about the current status of how things stand with Martin.

Discussing her “wonderful” relationship with Martin, the father of her two children Apple (13) and Moses (11), the 45 year old former Oscar winner said that it was in the best interest of the kids.

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” she continued. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Paltrow met her new man, Falchuk, on the set of ‘Glee’ in 2014, and went public with their relationship in September the following year at the premiere of Scream Queens. They announced the news of their engagement earlier this month in Paltrow’s site Goop’s ‘Sex & Love’ issue.

