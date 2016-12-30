Their now-infamous ‘conscious uncoupling’ happened over two years ago now and officially divorced as of July 2016, but Gwyneth Paltrow says that she and ex-husband Chris Martin still care very much about each other.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for its February edition, in which she graces the cover, the 44 year old actress and website owner spoke about how she and the Coldplay frontman co-operate and get on well in order to raise their two children, daughter Apple (12) and son Moses (10).

“To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife,” she said. “I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”

“He's at my house every single day,” Paltrow told the publication about her ex-husband and how often they still see each other. “We have our own lives but we still have our family life.”

The actress, who last appeared in a movie in 2015’s poorly-received Mortdecai, said that her new-found confidence in her relationships essentially stemmed from not caring what others thought of her.

“When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting. It just happened,” she explained. “Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic: I don't care! I like myself, and I'm just going to live my life. I'm going to stop worrying and tearing myself down’.”

Paltrow now dates writer and director Brad Falchuk, himself a divorcee after he split with ex-wife Suzanne with whom he shares two children. “He has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family,” the actress said of Brad and what he thinks of the closeness between her and Martin.

