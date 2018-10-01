Congratulations are in order for Gwyneth Paltrow, who has tied the knot for the second time in her life after a four-year long courtship with 'Glee' producer Brad Falchuk. The couple unveiled a snap of their wedding bands on social media following the event which reportedly took place over the weekend.

Gwyneth Paltrow at a Frederique Constant event

It's hard to believe it's been more than four years since the 46-year-old famously 'consciously uncoupled' from Coldplay's Chris Martin, with whom she has two children, but since then she has been dating Falchuk and now they've finally gotten married in an intimate ceremony at their home in The Hamptons on Long Island.

Rumoured to be among their all-star wedding guests were Paltrow's 'Iron Man' co-star Robert Downey Jr., Steven Spielberg, Benji Madden and Rob Lowe. Cameron Diaz reportedly arrived early to help Paltrow get ready for her big day, and it was guest and neighbour Jerry Seinfeld's house where Paltrow previously had the rehearsal dinner. Chris Martin was not in attendance despite the pair having remained friends following their separation, and was instead performing at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.

In announcing their forthcoming nuptials earlier this year, Paltrow and Falchuk said: 'We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.'

The pair first met on the set of 'Glee' when Paltrow had a brief stint on the show as Holly Holliday. They went public with their relationship in the Spring of 2015, around the same time Paltrow announced that she was filing for divorce from Martin. Their divorce was finalised in 2016 and by January 2018, Paltrow and Falchuk were engaged.

Aside from Martin, Paltrow has previously had high-profile relationships with both Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, while Falchuk was previously married to television producer Suzanne Bukinik.