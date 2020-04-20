Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning off her 2000 Oscars dress for coronavirus relief.

The 47-year-old actress is set to bid farewell to the ''sentimental'' gown she donned at the Academy Awards 20 years ago, as the dress will go under the hammer to raise money for All-In - an initiative that aims to raise $100 million for non-profit organisations that support vulnerable communities amid the pandemic.

Posting on Instagram, Gwyneth confirmed: ''Joining the #allinchallenge

''In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund.

''I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine.

''Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. (sic)''

Gwyneth then challenged Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lake Bell to take part in the cause.

She added: ''I love you @garyvee for being part of this. I now challenge @drewbarrymore @camerondiaz and @lakebell. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress recently urged people not to ''abuse the freedoms we still have'' amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on Instagram: ''@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity.

''Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren't always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It's not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. (sic)''