The couple have been dating for four years after meeting when Gwyneth starred in Glee
Actress and Goop wellbeing website founder, Gwyneth Paltrow has married her fiancé of one year, producer, Brad Falchuk. The pair have been together for four years after Gwyneth ‘consciously uncoupled’ from her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin in 2014.
Gwyneth Paltrow has married her partner of four years
However, the father of her two children, Apple, 14 and Moses, 12, was not in attendance - instead the Oscar-winning actress walked down the aisle with Robert Downey Jr, Jerry Seinfield, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden and Rob Lowe on the guest list.
The ceremony took place at Gwyneth’s mansion in Amagansett, which is in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York.
MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Has Revealed She Wanted A Third Child With Chris Martin
In images of Gwyneth's back yard there appeared to be three tents: one for the ceremony, one for the reception and one for the staff. And inside the large tent two rows of wood tables could be seen with white plates already set down. To the side were large displays of white flowers. The catering truck that was seen on the grounds was Olivier Cheng from NYC.
The location is ideal with its sprawling gardens - 46-year-old Gwyneth bought the house with her ex-husband, Martin in 2006 for $5.4m.
The night before the pair enjoyed their rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Hamptons mansion; the two are neighbours.
MORE: French Fries And Bee Stings: Seven Surprising Things Facts About Gwyneth Paltrow's Lifestyle
Avengers actress, Gwyn and The Assassination of Gianni Versace producer Brad, 47, met when she guest starred on Glee and started dating in 2014.
After the pair got engaged, they released a joint statement which read: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."
