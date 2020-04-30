Gwyneth Paltrow finally learned to accept she is getting older when her hair turned grey.

The 47-year-old actress has found confidence in her appearance now she's reached her 40s, but she truly learned to love her looks after she spotted some grey hairs.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she said: ''The more you know yourself and accept yourself, the more you accept who you are and what you look like wholeheartedly.

''I always think there's sort of an irony that when you really accept yourself - physically - is when you have grey hair. I do think there's a truth to that.''

The 'Politician' star also reflected on her school years and claimed she was a ''little bit of a tomboy'' as she has never liked to wear makeup and still insists on putting her skin first.

She explained: ''I've never been a makeup person really. I always love not wearing makeup. For me, make-up has always meant that I'm going to work.

''I went to an all-girls school and we didn't wear makeup. We weren't dressing up for anyone. All through junior high and high school, make-up never became part of my routine. And I think part of that is because I was always a little bit of a tomboy. I like the feeling of having clean skin.''

Now, the founder of wellness company Goop has created her beauty line GOOPGLOW to encourage women to cut back on makeup and embrace their natural glow.

She added: ''You can use them if you wear make-up and your make-up will look even better, but the GOOPGLOW line is really fantastic for people who want to get their skin to a place where they look naturally glowy and dewy and don't have to wear make-up.''