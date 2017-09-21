Super slim lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow has often kept fans guessing about how she keeps her enviable figure but it seems now her secrets have been revealed after her former chef spilled the beans. It seems the movie star, and her former husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, ate practically nothing.

Gwyneth Paltrow apparently had a strict diet her chef struggled to accommodate

Kate McAloon, former chef to the showbiz superstars, has revealed the extreme lengths the former power couple went to, to keep their shape.

It seems everything was off limits and the inventive cook could only get compliments from the star pair when she started hiding forbidden ingredients in their food to make it taste better.

McAloon was employed by Paltrow and then husband Chris Martin in 2008, whilst Gwyneth was filming the first Iron Man.

When she was given a dietary requirements brief from the couple’s assistant, the celebrity chef was shocked.

Talking about her time spent with the couple, Kate said the wellness Goop website founder, Paltrow, and Martin "ate nothing".

She said: "They eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables."

The chef to the stars said she struggled with 44-year-old Gwyneth’s demands and began to include extra ingredients to create fuller flavours.

As soon as she started doing this, the celebrity couple praised her and told her that her food was getting better.

Kate said: "That’s what happens when you eat more than grass."

The actress has been regularly criticised for her lifestyle website, Goop but Gwyneth has hit by at her cynics.

The Oscar-winning actress said she’s tired of the negative feedback.

She said: "I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections. If you want to f**k with me, bring your A game."

Gwyneth also said she’s keen to make Goop even bigger.