Every year at San Diego Comic Con, fans from all different sorts of fandoms and fan bases come together to celebrate the best in television, film, gaming and more. One of the biggest panels of the year is the 'Game of Thrones' one, with thousands speculating about just how the series will come to an end, and just 12 more episodes to go until all's wrapped up.

Gwendoline Christie stars as Captain Phasma in 'Star Wars' and Brienne in 'Game of Thrones'

One of the stars of the show present and taking questions from fans as part of the 'Thrones' panel this year was Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in the fantasy series. Also shooting to fame via the new episodic 'Star Wars' movies as the villainous Captain Phasma, a question came to the star about which of the two huge franchises fans are "crazier".

Christie responded: "It’s not really a craziness, but the level of passion is pretty much equal. What is noticeable is that 'Star Wars' is something many of us grew up with, which gives many of us a sense of hope. That’s how I feel: like I came home. With 'Game of Thrones', we’re going into season 7 now, and there’s a similar feeling. I hope that 'Game of Thrones' lives on so people have that same feeling of home and love for it."

Both worlds are definitely ones where the idea of "hope" exists, but perhaps more for the viewers of 'Game of Thrones' rather than those in the show, where murder, rape and violence are around every corner. George R R Martin's world being brought to life - despite his novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' being incomplete - is something that has impressed both those old and new to the show.

Serving as the launch pad for many to now explore a whole new genre of television that they'd never before ventured into, the series has cemented itself in pop culture history forevermore. Though the original show is ending, at least one spin-off is going to go into full development at HBO so that the world of Westeros and beyond can stay on the small screen for the foreseeable future.

'Game of Thrones' continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK. New 'Star Wars' episodic instalment 'The Last Jedi' hits cinemas across the UK on December 15, 2017.