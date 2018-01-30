Gwendoline Christie is certainly somebody who's shot right into the spotlight in recent years, mostly in part due to her role in hit HBO fantasy series 'Game Of Thrones'. Opening the door for a number of other projects, one of her most recent successes has come as part of the 'Star Wars' franchise, where she plays Stormtrooper Captain, Captain Phasma.

Gwendoline Christie wants to delve deeper into her 'Star Wars' character

In the first film of the new trilogy, 'The Force Awakens', Phasma established herself to be a tyrannical leader and a ruthlessly loyal following of the agenda being set out by those who ruled over her. She would do whatever it would take to see Supreme Leader Snoke's ambitions come to fruition, and that continued in 2017's release, 'The Last Jedi'.

Unfortunately for Phasma, she seemed to meet her match in former subordinate Finn (John Boyega), tackling him in a short battle that would result in what looked to be her death. It was an unsatisfying end to the character for the majority of fans, and one that many hope will actually lead to her reemergence by the time 'Episode IX' comes to the big screen.

Speaking with The Times, Christie was asked whether or not she'll be a part of 'Episode IX', to which she replied: "In truth, I don’t know. And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored. I’m actually very invested in the character now. And that’s genuine. That’s not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is."

Christie's passion about her character is obvious, so to see that go to waste would be a dreadful thing. Those working on 'Episode IX' have the chance to right what many people think was a terrible wrong in Phasma's disposal, so it will be interesting to see whether this is a route the filmmakers decide to go down, or if they'll be too busy tying up all of the other loose ends currently flailing around the 'Star Wars' universe.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Star Wars: Episode IX' as and when we get it.