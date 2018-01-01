From fronting No Doubt to designing her own clothing line and appearing as a judge on ‘The Voice’, Gwen Stefani has done it all. But there’s some facts about the multi-talented artist that may still surprise you.

Gwen Stefani at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017

1. She was named after a fictional stewardess - Gwen’s mother named her after Gwen Meighen, a character from the 1968 Arthur Hailey novel Airport. The character was played by Jacqueline Bisset in the novel’s 1970 film adaptation.

2. Madonna is a distant cousin - Gwen and fellow pop superstar Madonna are related, albeit distantly. Gwen’s great-aunt’s mother-in-law shares the same last name as Madonna.

3. She’s a former Diary Queen - Before making it big with No Doubt, Gwen’s first job was working at ice cream chain Dairy Queen. "When I started there, I fit in my outfit," she once told US Weekly. "When I ended there, I did not fit in my outfit."

4. Gwen was not No Doubt’s original singer - No Doubt was formed in 1986 by Gwen’s brother Eric and his best friend John Spence. Gwen was initially recruited to sing backing vocals, but ended up becoming the band’s frontwoman after Spence tragically committed suicide in 1987. Eric would leave the band in 1994, after the recording of breakthrough album 'Tragic Kingdom'.

5. Gwen was in a seven-year relationship with No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal - Gwen originally wrote ‘Don’t Speak’ as an upbeat love song, but the lyrics took a turn after her breakup with the band’s bassist Tony Kanal. Years later Gwen would write the song ‘Cool’ from her debut solo album ‘Love, Angel, Music, Baby’ about the pair managing to remain friends after their breakup.

6. Gwen met Gavin Rossdale on the road - Gwen and future husband Gavin Rossdale met in 1995 when No Doubt and his band Bush were touring with the Goo Goo Dolls. Gavin later admitted that he threw a party specifically to get Gwen to hang out with him, and they had their first kiss later that night.

7. She’s only had three boyfriends - Gwen once admitted that she’s only had two boyfriends, Tony and ex-husband Gavin. Of course now she’s dating Blake Shelton that number goes up to three.

8. She’s played another platinum blonde icon on screen - On 2004 movie 'The Aviator' Gwen played actress Jean Harlow, who was also known for her platinum blonde locks. To prepare for the role Gwen read two biographies and watched 18 of Harlow's films.

9. But she once lost a role to Angelina Jolie - Gwen also auditioned for the lead role in 'Mr and Mrs Smith' and was down to the final two, alongside Angelina Jolie. Eventually the part went to Angelina, who met future husband Brad Pitt on set.

10. She redesigned the ruby slippers - In 2008 Gwen was selected as one of the 19 shoe designers to redesign Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the film. Gwen’s design was a chunky red platform shoe with glittery straps and a red bow.