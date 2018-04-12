Gwen Stefani has given the biggest indication yet of her thoughts on marrying her country singer boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The former No Doubt singer has said she thinks about marriage "all the time".

Could Gwen Stefani be walking down the aisle a second time?

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the superstar mum-of-three spoke candidly about her relationship with Blake and the fact he was voted People Magazine's Sexiest Man of the year in 2017.

MORE: Ten Fascinating Facts About Gwen Stefani

Stefani, 48 - who has just announced a Las Vegas residency - has been in a relationship with Shelton since the end of 2015 when the pair appeared as judges on singing competition The Voice.

Talking to Ellen about whether they may get married, the star said: "So if I say we are, then I say we are. And if I say no we’re not, then that would be sad too.

"I love weddings," she added. "I think about it all the time."

Speaking about her partner as a pin-up - who was married to singer Miranda Lambert until 2015 - Gwen said: "He got sexier, and it just keeps getting better and cuter and more country.

"My kids love him. We love him."

MORE: Gwen Stefani Praises Blake Shelton's 'Big Heart'

Their relationship began after the breakdown of her marriage to rocker - and father to her three sons - Gavin Rossdale after rumours he had had an affair with the children’s nanny.

Speaking about the break-up, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker - who met Gavin in 1995, when No Doubt supported Gavin’s band Bush on tour - said: "In February (2015), my family fell apart. It was devastating.

"I got a divorce. It's the worst thing that can happen to me besides death. My dreams are shattered and I feel so embarrassed about what happened."

The pair share sons Kingston Rossdale, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, nine and four-year-old Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.