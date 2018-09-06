Solo pop star; lead singer of No Doubt; mother of three and in a happy relationship with country music artist Blake Shelton – Gwen Stefani is totally, unimpeachably harmless, right?

Maybe not – for, according to one person, Stefani is the reason that Donald Trump decided to run for president. Granted, that person is Michael Moore, but let’s hear him out…

Moore’s new documentary film about Trump’s candidacy and presidency, Fahrenheit 11/9, which premieres on Thursday (September 6th) at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, argues that Trump initially announced his bid because he found out that his salary on NBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ was lower than what Stefani was getting for ‘The Voice’ on the same network.

Is Gwen Stefani the reason why Donald Trump is president?

Therefore, he staged his announcement at the Trump Tower in early 2015 essentially as a negotiating tactic to prove his popularity deserved a pay rise.

“Trump found out that NBC was paying Gwen Stefani more on ‘The Voice’ than Trump got paid for ‘The Apprentice’,” Moore claims in the movie. “So he planned a fake announcement to run for president… in order to prove to NBC he was more popular than Gwen and [they] would give him more money.”

Late night chat show host Seth Meyers has often (reluctantly) taken credit for spurring Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run by poking fun at him at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

But Moore, talking to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, reckons it's simply down to jealousy and a backfired decision. He said that after NBC cut its ties with Trump after his early campaign remarks about Mexicans, the former reality TV star and real estate mogul began to see it as a realistic possibility, with no way back to ‘The Apprentice’.

“He’d been talking about running for president since 1988, but he didn’t really want to be president,” Moore told them. “There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails.”

