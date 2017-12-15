Gwen Stefani would rather listen to classic Christmas tunes and festive Motown hits than more contemporary tracks.

The 'Hollaback Girl' singer is a big fan of the holiday season, and she has admitted she's got her own old favourites when she's put in charge of music.

Speaking to NME magazine about her favourite tracks, Gwen said: ''I like a lot of the Motown stuff and all of the classic Christmas songs - the Andrews Sisters and things like that.''

The 48-year-old star has celebrated the most wonderful time of year with a new album 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas', which sees her give her own twist on favourites like Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.

However, her top festive record of all time is Emmylou Harris' 'Light of the Stable', which was played around the house growing up, and so it always brings her back to her childhood.

She added: ''It's a gorgeous record and probably one of my greatest albums of all time, let alone just Christmas.

''It's the record my parents would play and that's the one that gives me that nostalgic feeling.''

However, Gwen has also revealed how her first Christmas with Blake Shelton, 41 - whom she's been dating for two years - didn't quiet go to plan when he almost burnt the house down.

She explained: ''Blake had a turkey in one of those smokers and he went out to check on it and the entire thing was on fire. We saved them - we put them in the oven and they turned out really good - but the house almost went down!''