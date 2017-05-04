Contactmusic > Guy Ritchie > King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Cast and Director...

For his latest movie, Guy Ritchie, reinterprets the classic story of King Arthur and his legendary rise after retrieving the fames sword from the stone.

Unlike many modern day movies, Richie decided to take an old school approach to developing and shooting scenes for the movie. Very little CGI and green screen was used, the director created huge sets which really captures the feel of the city which is quickly becoming more and more overrun by chaos.

Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou speak about their new roles in the movie and what it was like to create such an epic tale. John Boorman's 1981 movie Excalibur seemed to not only play a big role in influencing the director but also the actors he cast in the lead roles - that comprehensive version of the tale might've influenced the director but it is isn't the same as Ritchie's take on the story.

Whilst the main plot stays the same, it's a complete remaking. After the death of Uther Pendragon, the town of Londinium has suffered. The people of the city lost their much loved king to the malicious and conniving Vortigern who killed Uther in order to take his place on the throne.

Arthur is a young man who runs the streets with his friends and has no idea of the secret his future holds. When a great lake begins to drain itself on its bed, a sword is revealed and as people begin to try and retrieve the sword, Arthur's true identity is brought to light. With great power comes great responsibility and whilst Arthur now knows his job is to bring peace and prosperity back to his country, the current king Vortigern isn't going to give up his power without a fight.

