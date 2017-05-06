There's certainly no shortage of movies in the pipeline based on fan-favourite characters from the DC Comics universe. This year alone we have 'Wonder Woman' and 'Justice League' hitting the big screen, with plans for 'The Flash', 'Aquaman', 'Cyborg', 'The Batman' and countless others. One that hasn't got too much attention, likely because it's still in its very early stages, is 'Suicide Squad 2'.

The director wishes he could have joined 'Suicide Squad 2'

One of the rumoured names to direct that film is Guy Ritchie, and judging by some of his recent comments, he was certainly approached about taking the job. Unfortunately however, due to his schedule he won't be able to commit to the sequel, despite being very keen to jump on board.

"I quite fancy doing 'Suicide Squad 2', because I thought I could do a good job with it. I can't do it because I'm doing something else. But I've felt I could really do something with that," he explained in a chat with Variety.

Jared Leto stars as The Joker in 'Suicide Squad'

That other project he mentions is of course the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Aladdin'. Both have the potential to be massively successful releases, but following on from the very mixed bag of critical reviews that the original 'Suicide Squad' saw (along with fellow DC Extended Universe releases 'Man Of Steel' and 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice') in comparison to glowing reviews for live-action 'The Jungle Book' and 'Beauty and the Beast', it's easy to see why the director made the choice that he did.

The official director for the 'Suicide Squad' sequel is still to be announced, but plenty of big names have been floating around, such as Mel Gibson and Jaume Collet-Serra.

What has been confirmed however is that Adam Cozad ('The Legend of Tarzan') will be writing the screenplay, following on from David Ayer's work on the first.

More: 'Suicide Squad' Review

'Suicide Squad 2' is expected to hit cinemas at some point in 2019.