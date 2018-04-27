Elbow lead singer Guy Garvey is set to swap the stage and microphone for a lectern, with the announcement that he’s to teach university students the art of songwriting.

The 44 year old singer is to become a visiting professor at Manchester Metropolitan University in the new academic year later in 2018, and will conduct a class for the Manchester Writing School, part of the uni’s English department, in writing lyrics for creative writing students.

In 2012, Garvey was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts by the same university, and the English department hopes that his input will help them develop new units and courses on writing music.

Garvey, who himself hails from Bury in Greater Manchester, expressed his delight at being offered the post. “I’m really looking forward to working with young songwriters at Manchester Metropolitan University,” he said. “I’ve never had a conversation with another writer that hasn’t in some way informed my own work.”

Having released seven studio albums with Elbow since 2001, Garvey is one of just a select few songwriters who have won Mercury Music Prizes, BRIT Awards and Ivor Novello songwriting awards.

He continued that he’s “been lucky enough to learn from some of the best ever” including Robert Plant, Sir Elton John and Peter Gabriel. “Those are some names people will know. I’m looking forward to working with names that everyone will come to know in a city that has nurtured some of the very best.”

Poet Adam O’Riordan, the academic director of Manchester Writing School, said: “Guy joining the Manchester Writing School feels very special. And we are all delighted to welcome him home.”

“As the foremost lyricist of his generation and one of our city’s most celebrated and well-loved native sons, he will bring a wealth of experience, passion and wisdom which will no doubt have a huge influence on the culture of the Manchester Writing School and the unique creative atmosphere that exists here in the city.”

