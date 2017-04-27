Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.

The 'Sweet Child O Mine' hitmakers reformed with Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash at the helm and played 25 concerts in 21 stadiums last year.

Their eight shows alone in New Zealand and Australia have been a huge financial success, raking in $38m, according to Billboard.

And the tour's overall gross reached $230m since it kicked off in April 2016 with the North American leg banking a whopping $116.8 million made up of over one million tickets sold.

What's more, Billboard reports that the overall figure doesn't include the revenue from seven Asian markets from the first quarter of the year.

And it's likely the band will continue to ride the gravy train when the tour kicks off again next month with dates in Europe, starting with a set at Ireland's Slane Castle.

They'll also revisit north America this summer for at least another 15 stadium dates.

The current Guns N Roses lineup also includes drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and new second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses are top of the pile in the most recent Boxscore top 10 highest earning chart, which also features Def Leppard, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Twenty One Pilots, Santana and Green Day.