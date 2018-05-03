GUNS N' ROSES are set to launch a totally remastered and expanded edition of their seminal debut album 'Appetite For Destruction' 31 years after it was first released. The new re-issue, entitled 'Locked N' Loaded' comes this summer, in time for their UK and European tour.

Guns N' Roses performing live 2017

The new edition is set to feature a grand total of 73 songs, including 49 previously unreleased tracks, across four discs and seven 12-inch vinyls. It will also include their 1986 debut EP 'Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide', a selection of B-sides and 25 as yet unreleased recordings from their 1986 Sound City studios sessions.

It's not likely to be a cheap investment, but splash out a little extra and get a handbound book with exclusive photos from Axl Rose's own archives, some replica memorabilia and a bunch of awesome illustrations.

'Appetite For Destruction' has reached more than 28 million sales since it was first released in 1987. Featuring hits like 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Paradise City' and 'Sweet Child o' Mine', it topped the US charts and went on to achieve a rare Diamond certification.

Produced by Mike Clink (Whitesnake, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth), it is ranked as one of the greatest albums of all time by many publications. It is also one of just two albums to feature the original line-up of frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagen and drummer Steven Adler.

Guns N' Roses are set to embark on a Europe-wide tour from June, including appearances at Download Festival in the UK, France and Spain, as well as Graspop in Belgium. The dates will kick off at Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 3rd and conclude at Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik on July 24th.

More: Guns N' Roses to headline Download Festival

'Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded' will be released on June 29th 2018 through Universal Music Group.