Artist:
Song title: We Appreciate Power
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

'We Appreciate Power' is Grimes' first single in two years, with her forthcoming album set to follow three years after 'Art Angels'. The song features Hana, who co-produced it with Grimes and Chris Greatti.

