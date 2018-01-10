Actor, writer and director Greta Gerwig has rocketed to prominence with her latest film, Lady Bird, that swooped the Best Picture award at the recent Golden Globes. And now she has come out to confirm she would never work with director Woody Allen again as allegations continue to swirl around him of sexual harassment.

Greta Gerwig's film, Lady Bird, won Best Picture at the Golden Globes

Gerwig starred in Allen's 2012 film 'To Rome With Love' and in the same year co-wrote and starred in 'Frances Ha', a movie heavily influenced by Allen's work.

Many actors have since received criticism and been asked to explain why they chose to work with Allen following accusations the filmmaker sexually abusing Dylan Farrow, who publicly renewed the claims in 2014.

At the Globes, Gerwig, 34, was asked by the New York Times about the issues of whether artists accused of sexual misconduct - naming Kevin Spacey, Roman Polanski and Woody Allen - should be allowed to continue to work in Hollywood.

Greta replied: "I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question, which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012.

"It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say.

"I can only speak for myself and what I've come to is this: if I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again and I will not work for him again."

And Greta admitted she was "heartbroken" when she realised the impact her collaboration with the 82-year-old filmmaker had had on Dylan Farrow, Woody's adopted daughter who has accused the director of molesting her when she was a child.

She added: "Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman's pain and I was heartbroken by that realisation. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward."

Dylan, the adopted of daughter of the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' filmmaker and his ex-wife Mia Farrow, thanked Greta for her new stance.

She tweeted in response: "Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated."