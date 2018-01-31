Netflix has revealed some of the major cast changes to its flagship original series ‘House of Cards’ ahead of its sixth season, with actors Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane joining the political drama.

Kinnear and Lane, both former Oscar nominees, are to join the cast ahead of production on the sixth and final season resuming production on Wednesday (January 31st). This follows a months-long hiatus on ‘House of Cards’ after its star and executive producer, Kevin Spacey, was fired by Netflix in the midst of mounting allegations of serious sexual misconduct against him.

The two new stars are reportedly to play siblings on the show, but any more details about the casting have been kept firmly under wraps by Netflix. During the shutdown, the script for the new series was re-worked by producers to revolve around Robin Wright’s character of Claire Underwood.

Greg Kinnear is joining 'House of Cards'

She is wife to Spacey’s character Frank Underwood, who dies in the series of books from Michael Dobbs that inspired the show, so writing him out ought not to be a problem.

Regular characters played by Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver are all returning alongside Wright.

For Lane, ‘House of Cards’ will be her first regular television role, after roles in prestigious films like Trumbo and Unfaithful. She earned an Emmy nomination for her role in mini-series ‘Lonesome Dove’ for CBS back in 1989.

'House of Cards' will be Lane's first-ever regular TV role

54 year old Kinnear played a major part in Philip K. Dick anthology series ‘Electric Dreams’ for Amazon Prime, as well as HBO’s ‘Confirmation’. He also has film credits for the likes of Little Miss Sunshine, As Good As It Gets and Brigsby Bear.

Netflix has not yet confirmed when season six of ‘House of Cards’ will air.

