We've already got 'Arrow', 'The Flash', 'Supergirl', and 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' on The CW, making up the Arrowverse, and now a fifth show is set to become a part of the action, with fan-favourite DC Comics character Kate Kane, aka Batwoman to take centre-stage. Developed by Caroline Dries, the 'Batwoman' series will first be teased in the next season of 'Arrow', as announced by Stephen Amell during this year's CW Upfronts.

Greg Berlanti will executive produce 'Batwoman' with Sarah Schechter

Now, the show hasn't been completely ordered to series just yet. Instead, a pilot episode will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti through his Berlanti Productions company, with the Arrowverse head working alongside Sarah Schechter. If the network like what everybody onboard has done with the show, it'll get a full series order, and we'd expect to see it hit the small screen at some point in 2019.

Variety got their hands on the first synopsis for the show, which teases: "In the series, Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope."

This news was followed by a report from TVLine, who are claiming producers are seeking an openly gay actress to take on the role of Batwoman. The hero herself is openly gay, so to see those working on the show eager to bring a homosexual actress aboard is fantastic news. Producers of other shows in the past have been criticised for bringing heterosexual talents onto different series to play homosexual roles.

With San Diego Comic-Con taking place this coming weekend, a lot of big announcements could be coming our way. It would be fantastic to see somebody revealed as Batwoman in the next few days, but that's not something we're entirely sure will happen. Still, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any news.

