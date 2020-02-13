Artist:
Song title: Meet Me On The Roof
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo stars in the video for Green Day's song 'Meet Me On The Roof', where he tries to win a young girl's heart with the help of Billie Joe Armstrong and a Harley Davidson. The band released their thirteenth album 'Father of All...' this month through Reprise Records. 

