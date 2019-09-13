There's something special about Autumn; it's a time of year ripe with nostalgia, melancholy and dismal weather. But still, there's something comforting about getting your big coat out again and enjoying pumpkin spiced everything.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day

Probably one of the most iconic Green Day songs, there's always a spike in listens and downloads for the 2005 record everytime September rolls around. It featured on the American Idiot album and was written by Billie Joe Armstrong as a tribute to his father who died of cancer when he was 10-years-old.

Autumn Leaves - Ed Sheeran

The raw acoustic vibe of Ed Sheeran's debut album + (Plus) always feels remininscent of this time of year, and it was actually released in September 2011. Autumn Leaves is a bonus track from the deluxe edition and is a melancholy love song co-written by Jake Gosling.

The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel

The days start getting shorter when Autumn comes, so the line "Hello darkness my old friend" seems only fitting. It's a nostalgic time of year, quieter, colder, and so the popular title single from Simon & Garfunkel's second studio album released in 1966 is a firm favourite.

Pale September - Fiona Apple

A track from her 1996 debut album Tidal, Fiona Apple's Pale September is a haunting and ethereal number that rarely gets appreciated in the same way as some of her hits, but it's one of those that truly speaks to the soul just like Autumn air does for so many.

Autumn in New York - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Falling leaves, pumpkin spice lattes and smooth jazz - that's the kind of Autumnal vibe we're about. Autumn in New York is a jazz standard composed by Vernon Duke in 1934, but this sensational duet by Fitzgerald and Armstrong has got to be the greatest rendition of the tune.

Autumnsong - Manic Street Preachers

The third single from the Manics' eigth studio album Send Away the Tigers was released in 2007 in July (strangely) and peaked at number 10 in the UK. It's a soaring melodic number and one of three very seasonal tracks from the album after Indian Summer and Winterlovers.

Fallen Leaves - Billy Talent

It's less about Autumn-time and more about inner city drug problems, but the "fallen leaves" metaphor is obviously remininscent of the season and adds that kind of dark, cold and spooky atmosphere that makes this 2006 Billy Talent song so hard-hitting.