People are getting well into the spirit of Fall right now, but there's one band out there who find this time of year particularly lucrative. Green Day's 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' video viewing figures double on at least three days every year.

Green Day performing at BST Hyde Park

As it turns out, the video for the punk rockers' 2005 hit single gets more than 100,000 YouTube views on three particular days in September and October. That's largely down to it having become an anthem for the 9/11 terror attack, which continues to be remembered each year, as well as the Hurricane Katrina disaster.

This year, views have averaged around 50,000 daily all year until September 1st, when it shot up to 101,313 views. Then on September 30th it reached 103,669, and October 1st saw it peak at 107,058 views.

Since it was uploaded to YouTube in 2009, the video has seen more than 139 million views in total. With YouTube paying $0.003 per stream in royalties, that means they've taken in more than $400,000 in revenue from the video alone.

The song itself was released from the band's iconic album 'American Idiot'. It was written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong with regards to the death of his father, one of his most autobiographical songs in Green Day's back catalogue, though it has become symbolic of several historic tragedies.

The video, directed by Samuel Bayer (who has previously worked with the likes of Nirvana and Metallica), stars Jamie Bell and Evan Rachel Wood as a couple who are torn apart after the former decides to enlist in the US Marine Corps during the Iraq conflicts, despite previously promising never to leave each other.

'Wake Me Up When September Ends' is up there with 'American Idiot', 'Good Riddance' and 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' as one of the greatest Green Day songs of all time.