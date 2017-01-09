Green Day have announced a significant extension to their tour of North America in 2017, adding another 24 dates across the United States and Canada.

The veteran punk act revealed on Monday (January 9th) via their official website and social media that they will play two dozen more shows on the continent, kicking off at Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre on August 1st. The tour will wrap on September 13th, nearly six weeks later, at Chula Vista’s Sleep Train Amphitheatre in California.

Notably, the itinerary includes the band’s first ever visits to Chicago’s Wrigley Field and the Pasadena Rose Bowl. British indie-rock act Catfish & The Bottlemen will be opening for Green Day on all the dates.

Green Day have extended their Revolution Radio Tour

Pre-sale tickets for the Idiot Nation fanbase members will go on sale on Tuesday (January 10th), with the general sale commencing on Friday (January 13th).

In doing so they have doubled the size of the tour they announced last year in support of their latest album Revolution Radio. The already-confirmed tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on March 1st and winds up on April 8th in San Diego. Floridian punk act Against Me! serves as the support act on that first leg.

The band is set to commence its short tour of the UK in less than a month, kicking off in Leeds on February 5th before heading to Manchester and London. They’ll return to play Belfast and then Dublin in the Republic of Ireland in June, before huge gigs at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park and Bellahouston Park in Glasgow in July.

Their new album was released in October 2016, more than a year after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

