Grant Gustin has done incredibly well in his leading role in 'The Flash', playing a superhero who's one of the fastest men on the planet, but who in his every day life is known to everybody as Barry Allen. Only ever brought to the live-action small screen successfully in the past by The CW, it's been very interesting to see him develop the character and stick to his roots, whilst bringing a modern originality to the Scarlet Speedster.

Todd Helbing serves as showrunner on 'The Flash'

In the first three seasons of 'The Flash', Barry has gone up against some of the world's mightiest villains, but all of the 'big bads' that he's taken down seem to also have been embedded with the power of speed. In fact, they all seemed to be even faster than The Flash. When a fourth season of the show was confirmed, fans begged those working on the series to give them something a little different.

Todd Helbing and the rest of the crew on 'The Flash' heard those calls.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook, the showrunner said he could "understand that feeling" of frustration from fans who were growing bored with speedster 'big bad' villains. Though he says they could "pop up now and then", he went into further detail about why the overarching villain this season is something different entirely.

"I think it was refreshing," he explained, "and it’s just been a lot of fun this year not having to constantly come up with new ideas of how a speedster could pose a threat to Barry. So, it’s fun, and it’s new, and it’s a new challenge, but I think having speedsters in the mythology of the show is never going to change."

Neil Sandilands is the man stepping into the shoes of this year's villain The Thinker, and as implied by the name, his history in DC Comics has seen him rely on his incredible intelligence rather than a set of super powers to claim his victims.

Seeing how Barry and the rest of Team Flash will cope with taking on a wholly different villain to anything they've seen in the past is going to be very interesting indeed.

'The Flash' continues Tuesdays on The CW in the US, with season 4 kicking off in the UK on Sky1 on October 17 at 8pm.