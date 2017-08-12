Whilst many enjoyed the third season of CW superhero series 'The Flash', there were those who said it was too dark and moving too far away from the humour and tone that was present throughout the first two seasons, which played a huge part in the show's popularity.

Grant Gustin as titular hero 'The Flash'

It was a criticism that held some weight. The third season was of course the one that saw a future version of Barry Allen unmasked as the villain Savitar, with the character even killing off Iris West and the series delving deeply into some of its darkest ever scenes. While this was brilliant for character development, it did at times feel a little too heavy.

Though we're sure the chaos, madness and villainous antics of a select few will be something that continues in 'The Flash' season 4, lead actor Grant Gustin who plays the titular hero has promised that the "fun" side of things will be making a comeback.

According to CBR, the actor explained at this year's San Diego Comic Con: "So, I think when he comes out, he’s had this awakening and understanding of things that he’s never done before and he’s been able to let go of a lot of things that initially when we see him he’s also kind of confused and jumbled and it’s been a lot, so he’s not really himself. I got to have a really fun one-off kind of episode for my first episode back, but then — moving forward from that — we’ll see a really positive kind of Barry that will be able to appreciate his powers in a way that we used to see him appreciate them. We’re just going to have more fun this year. It’s going to be good."

Barry's humour is something that's always been a major part of his character, whether it be on television or in the original comic books. Hearing that this slice of his personality will be prominent once more and firmly in the mind of those behind bringing him to life is certainly reassuring for long-time fans.

'The Flash' returns to The CW on Tuesday, October 10 before its return on Sky1 in the UK.