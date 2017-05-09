Now in its third season, 'The Flash' has solidified itself as a force to be reckoned with on its parent network The CW. Originally a spin-off from the hugely successful DC Comics-based superhero series 'Arrow', the Grant-Gustin-led series has proven it can not only compete on the same level as that show, but even improve upon it when it comes to viewing figures.

Grant Gustin stars as the titular superhero in 'The Flash'

Throughout this current season, viewers have seen Barry Allen aka The Flash go up against a series of foes, but constantly come short when it came to taking down the 'Big Bad', Savitar. Recently uncovering that villain's true identity, it's become apparant that he'll face his biggest challenge to-date if he's to walk away from this battle unscathed.

This week, The CW have put out an action-packed sizzle reel for the third season, reminding fans what's gone down so far and teasing what's ahead. You can check out that video below but note, there are HUGE spoilers ahead:

Now that fans know a future version of Barry Allen is Savitar, the hero is going to have to use all of his willpower to take down his most formidable foe yet, also taking in the advice from those closest to him to work out the villain's weaknesses. He's not the only one facing danger however, with Cisco aka Vibe (Carlos Valdes) under threat from Caitlin Snow's Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), and Iris West (Candice Patton) put in immediate danger when Savitar threatens to go to extreme measures to get what he wants.

Exactly where the story can go next is anybody's guess, but we'd hazard one at saying Savitar will be dealt with by the time the third season is over. Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg has already confirmed that in season 4, we'll have an overarching villain who IS NOT a speedster for the first time, so it makes sense that Savitar's journey comes to an end before that point. Beyond that however, everything is to play for...

'The Flash' continues on The CW in the US and on Sky 1 in the UK.