Shock hits the music world once again as it is reported that Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five rapper The Kidd Creole has been arrested for murder in New York City. Sources reveal that he allegedly stabbed and killed a homeless man earlier this week.

The Kidd Creole used to work alongside Grandmaster Flash, pictured here at the Brit Awards

The 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover AKA The Kidd Creole (not to be confused with August Darnell's alter-ego Kid Creole) was apparently taken into police custody yesterday (August 3rd 2017) over the murder of an unnamed man in midtown Manhattan on Monday night (July 31st).

All that is known so far is that the victim was 55-years-old and found with a number of stab wounds on his torso. The motive for his killing remains unclear as of yet, but according to Fox News police have revealed that he is a level 2 sex offender living in a shelter on the Bowery.

While the identity of the victim has not been confirmed, New York Daily News have identified the man as John Jolly. According to their story, Jolly was drunk at the time of the incident while Glover was on his way to his security job.

'They had no prior relationship. They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss', a source told the publication. 'He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him. One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.'

Glover was later seen being led out of the Midtown South Precinct in handcuffs. Some reports are also saying that the victim was formerly convicted and imprisoned on a rape charge, though this is not thought to have had a bearing on the attack.

The Kidd Creole founded Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five back in 1976 with Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio and Rahiem. They were the first hip hop group ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 and had a hit with the song 'The Message'.