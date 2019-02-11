What an incredible night at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards! With mind-blowing performances, impassioned acceptance speeches and a surprise appearance from Michelle Obama, we're excited to see many of our predictions come true, as well as a few curveballs that the Grammys could never be without.

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

First of all, we were hugely surprised to see a country album take the Album of the Year prize for the first time since Taylor Swift's Fearless in 2010; Kacey Musgraves won the coveted award as well as Best Country Album for Golden Hour, while songs Space Cowboy and Butterflies won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance respectively.

Just as we predicted, though, Childish Gambino won Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Music Video for This Is America as well as Best Rap/Sung Performance. Being one of the most important tunes of the year, we are so glad to see this amount of recognition from the young talent.

While Greta Van Fleet missed out on Best New Artist to Dua Lipa (who also won Best Dance Recording for Electricity), Best Rock Song to St. Vincent (Masseduction) and Best Rock Performance to Chris Cornell (When Bad Does Good), they did manage to take home Best Rock Album for From The Fires which was exciting to see.

Ariana Grande was the very well deserved winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener despite strong competition from Taylor Swift's Reputation. Meanwhile, Lady GaGa won Best Pop Solo Performance for Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media for Shallow with Bradley Cooper, taken from their A Star Is Born soundtrack. And while that is indeed an incredible piece of music, we're still not so sure what to make of Lady Gaga's weirdly erratic live rendition of the song at the Grammys show.

Speaking of musical films, we were surprised but pleased to see The Greatest Showman take home Best Compilation Soundtrack, and Black Panther had similar success with Best Score Soundtrack.

Other big winners were Beck with Best Non-Classical Engineered Album and Best Alternative Music Album for Colors, Cardi B with Best Rap Album for Invasion Of Privacy and Drake with Best Rap Song for God's Plan.