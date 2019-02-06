With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be taking home the big prizes this year. These are definitely who we think deserve the wins this year, though it's likely there will be a few surprises in store.

Childish Gambino - This Is America

First off, Childish Gambino's This Is America is without a doubt the strongest contender for the coveted Record of the Year, Song Of The Year and Best Music Video prizes. Frankly, Donald Glover will be robbed if he does not receive all three of these for this iconic song which has become an anthem for the generation under Trump's government.

Album Of The Year, meanwhile, looks set to go to Post Malone for Beerbongs & Bentleys. It's reached number one just about everywhere and has been named by numerous publications as one of the top albums of the year.

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are our favourites to win Best New Artist, as well as Best Rock Album for their debut From the Fires. We're also gunning for them to take home Best Rock Performance for Highway Tune (the video for which saw 35.9 million views on YouTube), though we think they'll lose out on Best Rock Song to Twenty One Pilots' Jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Best Alternative Music Album should to go to Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino - it's about time they won their first Grammy.

If Ariana Grande doesn't land Best Pop Solo Performance for God Is A Woman we'll be very much surprised, but she's got strong competition for Best Pop Vocal Album against Taylor Swift's Reputation. Between that and Sweetener, it's far too close to call at this point. Can't they just both win?

The most deserving of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, we think, is Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Shallow from A Star Is Born. They've possibly got a chance for Best Song Written For Visual Media too, although strongly vying with This Is Me from The Greatest Showman (a film that will also probably lose out on Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media to Black Panther).

Finally, in the rap categories, Travis Scott is perhaps the strongest contender for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Sicko Mode with Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee, but we think Cardi B will ultimately scoop the Best Rap Album prize for Invasion of Privacy.