The festival returns in June 2017.
The full line-up for the 7th annual Governors Ball Music Festival has been announced with the likes of Tool, Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lorde and Wu-Tang Clan leading the 2017 roster. Tickets for the summer bonanza will be on sale this week.
Governors Ball 2017
Governors Ball returns in its seventh consecutive year with more than 65 artists and a huge array of art installations and other entertainment. It will land at New York's Randall's Island Park on June 2nd 2017 and will stay for three days before another long wait for the next event.
There are blasts from the past with the likes of hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan and 90s rock band Tool among others, the latter of whom are marking their first New York City performance in more than 10 years. An act that you're probably unlikely to see live very often next year though is Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, who will be shooting for his role in the upcoming Han Solo film in between live performances. He'll be playing excerpts from his latest record 'Awaken, My Love!' released last month.
More musicians on the line-up include Phoenix, Flume, Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Cage The Elephant, Mark Ronson Vs Kevin Parker, Schoolboy Q, Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Franz Ferdinand, Royal Blood, Parquet Courts, Charli XCX, Bleachers and Warpaint to name but a few.
The artists aren't the only big things to look out for at this year's event. The fantastic food range is curated by The Infatuation who have selected only the best that New York has to offer, and in between dancing and snacking you can play a number of different lawn games including mini golf and view some incredible street art. There's also the After Dark concert series, plus a special new 21+ sheltered bar area.
Tickets will be on sale on Friday (January 6th 2017).
The Line-Up:
Tool
Chance The Rapper
Phoenix
Childish Gambino
Lorde
Flume
Wu-Tang Clan
Wiz Khalifa
Logic
Cage The Elephant
Marshmello
Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker
Beach House
Schoolboy Q
Air
The Avalanches
Rae Sremmurd
The Head And The Heart
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Franz Ferdinand
Banks
A$AP Ferg
Local Natives
Majid Jordan
Mac Demarco
Rüfüs Du Sol
YG
Parquet Courts
Charli XCX
Bleachers
Royal Blood
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Danny Brown
Kehlani
Michael Kiwanuka
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Skepta
Saint Motel
The Strumbellas
Francis And The Lights
Stormzy
Gryffin
The Range
Dua Lipa
EDEN
Zane Lowe
The Orwells
Judah & The Lion
MUNA
Arizona
SAINt JHN
Michael Blume
Jessie Reyez
Lo Moon
Kaiydo
Roosevelt
Barns Courtney
Blossoms
Ron Gallo
Welles
Mondo Cozmo
Tkay Maidza
Jenaux
VANT