The full line-up for the 7th annual Governors Ball Music Festival has been announced with the likes of Tool, Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lorde and Wu-Tang Clan leading the 2017 roster. Tickets for the summer bonanza will be on sale this week.

Governors Ball 2017

Governors Ball returns in its seventh consecutive year with more than 65 artists and a huge array of art installations and other entertainment. It will land at New York's Randall's Island Park on June 2nd 2017 and will stay for three days before another long wait for the next event.

There are blasts from the past with the likes of hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan and 90s rock band Tool among others, the latter of whom are marking their first New York City performance in more than 10 years. An act that you're probably unlikely to see live very often next year though is Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, who will be shooting for his role in the upcoming Han Solo film in between live performances. He'll be playing excerpts from his latest record 'Awaken, My Love!' released last month.

More musicians on the line-up include Phoenix, Flume, Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Cage The Elephant, Mark Ronson Vs Kevin Parker, Schoolboy Q, Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Franz Ferdinand, Royal Blood, Parquet Courts, Charli XCX, Bleachers and Warpaint to name but a few.

The artists aren't the only big things to look out for at this year's event. The fantastic food range is curated by The Infatuation who have selected only the best that New York has to offer, and in between dancing and snacking you can play a number of different lawn games including mini golf and view some incredible street art. There's also the After Dark concert series, plus a special new 21+ sheltered bar area.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday (January 6th 2017).

The Line-Up:

Tool

Chance The Rapper

Phoenix

Childish Gambino

Lorde

Flume

Wu-Tang Clan

Wiz Khalifa

Logic

Cage The Elephant

Marshmello

Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker

Beach House

Schoolboy Q

Air

The Avalanches

Rae Sremmurd

The Head And The Heart

Tove Lo

Phantogram

Franz Ferdinand

Banks

A$AP Ferg

Local Natives

Majid Jordan

Mac Demarco

Rüfüs Du Sol

YG

Parquet Courts

Charli XCX

Bleachers

Royal Blood

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Danny Brown

Kehlani

Michael Kiwanuka

Warpaint

Car Seat Headrest

Skepta

Saint Motel

The Strumbellas

Francis And The Lights

Stormzy

Gryffin

The Range

Dua Lipa

EDEN

Zane Lowe

The Orwells

Judah & The Lion

MUNA

Arizona

SAINt JHN

Michael Blume

Jessie Reyez

Lo Moon

Kaiydo

Roosevelt

Barns Courtney

Blossoms

Ron Gallo

Welles

Mondo Cozmo

Tkay Maidza

Jenaux

VANT