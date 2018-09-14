Gorillaz have just dropped their first ever virtual performance music video for their latest single 'Tranz', taken from their summer album release 'The Now Now'.
The video features the animated band members rocking out in their virtual world with their virtual instruments to this soaring electro number first heard on 'The Now Now' back in June.
The album, a follow-up to last year's 'Humanz', also features the songs 'Hollywood' with Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle, and 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
Gorillaz will embark on the North American leg of their latest tour this Fall, kicking off at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 8th with support from The Internet.
